Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 adds Nico Santos

The plot for Vol. 3 directed by James Gunn has also been kept under the wraps.

Published: 16th June 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Nico Santos is the newest addition to the cast of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Superstore actor Nico Santos is the newest addition to the cast of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final part of the Guardians trilogy. Though details of his character have not been disclosed, the fact that he will be sharing the screen with Star-Lord and the team has got the fans excited. 

The plot for Vol. 3 directed by James Gunn has also been kept under the wraps. Before Nico, actor Maria Bakalova of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm fame and Daniela Melchior, who worked with Gunn previously on The Suicide Squad got on board the Guardians of the Galaxy film. 

Santos is famous for playing Oliver T’sien in Crazy Rich Asians and his recurring role as Mateo Liwanag on the NBC series Superstore. He has Happiness for Beginners starring Luke Grimes (Yellowstone) and Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) in the lineup.

The returning cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in addition to Santos, Bakalova and Melchior include Chris Pratt; Zoe Saldana; Vin Diesel as Groot; Dave Bautista as Drax; Bradley Cooper as Rocket; Pom Klementieff as Mantis; Gillan as Nebula; Sylvester Stallone; Will Poulter; Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha; Sean Gunn; Chukwudi Iwuji and more. Pratt, Bautista, Klementieff, Gillan, Diesel and Cooper will also make appearances in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder this July.
 

