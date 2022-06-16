STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonam Kapoor hosts picturesque baby shower in London, check out pictures here

Sonam and Anand announced in March that they are expecting their first child. For the baby shower event, Sonam wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

SonamKapoor-babyshower

Sonam Kapoor flaunting her babybump along with Leo Kalyan. (Photo| Leo Kalyan Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor has been giving fashionable looks one after the other. The fashionista, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, recently hosted a glitzy baby shower.

The baby shower was all about fun, laughter, beautiful decor, fine flowers, and lots of colours! She hosted a few friends for lunch and the decoration looked like a page from a Disney book.

Sonam's sister Rhea who is currently in London by her side shared some glimpses of the event on her Instagram.

The food menu was personalised and hand-written.

For the event, Sonam wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings. She kept her hair loose while posing for a picture. A performer named Leo Kalyan, who performed at the baby shower, posted a picture with Sonam. Leo wrote, "A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower what is life?"

Sonam recently turned a year older on June 9 this year. On the occasion of her birthday, she treated her fans with a maternity photo shoot. She was seen wearing a stunning off-white satin outfit by celebrated designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sonam is currently enjoying her third trimester and is often spotted hanging out with sister Rhea in London.

Sonam and Anand announced in March that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared mesmerizing pictures on their social media accounts and wrote "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." 

