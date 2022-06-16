STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Nikamma's 'Tere Bin Kya' song shows chemistry between Shirley Setia-Abhimanyu Dassani

The song  'Tere Bin Kya' has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta and crooned by Rajasthani folk singers Mame Khan and Shirley herself. Kumaar has furnished the lyrics of the track.

A screengrab from the reprise version of the song 'Tere Bin Kya' from the movie 'Nikamma'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming film 'Nikamma' released the reprise version of the song 'Tere Bin Kya' on Thursday. The music video of the soulful track showcases the cute and lovable chemistry between the film's lead pair Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani.

The song, composed by Gourov Dasgupta, has been crooned by Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan (known for 'Chaudhary' from 'Coke Studio') and Shirley herself. Kumaar has furnished the lyrics of the track.

Talking about the song, Shirley said, "This song that we have released is extremely special to me, more so because I have sung it in my Bollywood debut. It was my childhood dream to act in a family entertainer film and Nikamma has been that dream project for me. It has been a great opportunity to collaborate with such talented musicians as Mame Khan sir, Gourav Dasgupta sir, and Kumaar sir to create something so close to our hearts."

Shirley, who is a YouTube sensation and one of the biggest digital stars, made her acting debut with Netflix's show 'Maska'. 'Nikamma' will be her big-screen debut where she will be seen in the company of seasoned actress Shilpa Shetty along with Abhimanyu.

"It's a different take on the love song we have in the film and I hope people enjoy this reprised version equally. Especially during a drive in the monsoon or while enjoying a cup of tea and pakodas during the rains. We launched the song in Ahemdabad and the response has been overwhelming", Shirley further said about the song.

