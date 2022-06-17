7 Star Dinosor Entertainment heads to Palm Springs

By Express News Service

Debutant writer-director Vaishali Naik’s short film 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment has made Official Selection at the Palm Springs Film Festival 2022, taking place from June 21 to 27. The short film will also be screened at the upcoming London Indian Film Festival.

The 19-minute short is the story of two brothers who wear dinosaur costumes and earn their living by dancing at weddings and parties, but then get stuck indoors due to the pandemic. Recently, the film won the Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

Speaking about 7 Star Dinosor Entertainment, Vaishali shared, “A few months back, when the idea of the film struck me it was too bizarre to resist. But as the writing process began, I couldn’t ignore the pandemic and its woes. I witnessed the Indian exodus of migrant workers from the cities back to their villages.

The tragedy found its way into the film organically, yet urgently. What began as a whim, became a responsibility.”