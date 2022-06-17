STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet-starring 'Thank God' locks Diwali release

The film reportedly also stars actress Nora Fatehi, who will be seen making an appearance in a dance number.

Published: 17th June 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Indra Kumar's 'Thank God' starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to light up the big screen on Diwali.

Production banner T-Series shared the news of the movie's release date in a post on Twitter.

"#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra #RakulPreetSingh upcoming #ThankGod set to release this Diwali. Produced by #BhushanKumar #IndraKumar #AshokThakeria is a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message," read the tweet.

"Thank God" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari.

Yash Shah is the co-producer.

At the domestic box office, the film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Ram Setu", which will also release on Diwali 2022.

