Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to release on August 11

Published: 17th June 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan release date was announced on Thursday. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, is scheduled to release on August 11. Raksha Bandhan also features Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay took to social media today to make the announcement by posting a short video. “Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! Raksha Bandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August 2022,” he tweeted.

On August 11, Raksha Bandhan will clash on the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The Aamir Khan film was earlier supposed to be released in April but it was postponed to avoid a clash with KGF: Chapter 2.

Akshay recently features in Yash Raj Films’ Samrat Prithviraj. The film failed to perform at the box office.

