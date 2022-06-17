Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Good Luck Jerry' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming feature film "Good Luck Jerry" will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

The Punjab-set movie is produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. "Good Luck Jerry" is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

Kapoor took to Instagram to share the premiere date and two new posters of the film.

"Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar," she wrote.

The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

This is Rai's first collaboration with Kapoor, who was last seen in horror-comedy "Roohi".

'Good Luck Jerry' is backed by Colour Yellow Productions and LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.