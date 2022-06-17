STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nawazuddin, Sanjay Mishra-starrer Holy Cow gets release date

Directed by Sai Kabir, the film is a dark comedy about the one-night adventure of a man, Salim Ansari, trying to find his missing cow Ruksar.

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra-starrer Holy Cow will release in theatres on August 26.

The film also stars actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. Sai Kabir had directed Revolver Rani (2014) starring Kangana Ranaut. He also has writing credits on The Shaukeens (2014) and Kismat Konnection (2008). 

Holy Cow is backed by YT Entertainment and produced by Aaliya Siddiqui and Baljinder Khanna. 
Sanjay Mishra recently appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film is Tiku Weds Shiru, also directed by Sai Kabir. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut. 

