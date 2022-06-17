STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Ranveer, Kartik, Varun, Sara, Janhvi, Karan groove to 'The Punjaabban' together

Film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra met at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

Published: 17th June 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

punjabaan_song

In picture Ranveer, Anil, Maniesh Paul, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara, Radhika Madan, Arjun, Janhvi, Parineeti, Kriti, Janhvi, Kartik, Ayushmann and Karan Johar. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's surely a feast for the eyes when Bollywood celebrities gather together under the same roof and leave no chance to entertain us with their presence.

On Thursday night, a slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra among others met each other at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. And guess what? They all hopped on to the 'Nach Punjaabban' trend.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a fun video from the event.

In the clip, Ranveer, Anil, Maniesh Paul, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara, Radhika Madan, Arjun, Janhvi, Parineeti, Kriti, Janhvi, Kartik, Ayushmann and Karan himself were seen grooving to 'JugJugg Jeeyo's' song 'The Punjaabban.'

"When the industry dances to #thepunjaabbansong #jugjuggjeeyo," Karan captioned the post.

Varun too shared a video of him dancing to the song and captioned it with "All" and red heart emojis.

The videos have left everyone happy. "Hahaha epic," director Raj Mehta commented. "How cool," a social media user commented.

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is helmed by Raj Mehta. Varun, Kiara, Anil, Maniesh Paul, and Neetu Kapoor are a part of the film, which is all set to release on June 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Nach Punjaabban JugJugg Jeeyo
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp