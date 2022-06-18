STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karachi restaurant draws flak for using painful 'Gangubai' scene for marketing

People were appalled at Swings Restaurant which had used as a marketing strategy an edited clip from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie as a promotional gimmick on its social media pages.

Published: 18th June 2022 04:29 PM

Gangubhai Kathiawadi

Gangubhai Kathiawadi features Alia Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KARACHI: A popular restaurant here in Pakistan's biggest city has come under fire after it used a popular scene from Alia Bhatt's "Gangu Bai" movie to promote a men's day at the eatery.

The restaurant, Swings, on Friday, faced ire on social media for using a scene from the movie, based on the real-life story of a sex worker who fought for the rights of women from her own community, where the actress who is forced into prostitution after being left at Kamathipura, tries to hauntingly attract her first customer.

Her clip and dialogues "Aja na Raja - what are you waiting for?" have been used to attract customers for a men's day special at the restaurant.

The restaurant's post read: "Swings is calling out all the Raja's out there. Ajao and avail a 25 per cent discount on Men's Monday at Swings!" Facing massive criticism on social media and by its customers, the owners of the restaurant came out with a half-hearted apology which only fired up more criticism.

