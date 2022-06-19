STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar announces premiere date of 'Koffee With Karan' season 7

He also shared a mash-up video of the previous seasons of the popular show. "'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is back. 

Published: 19th June 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

'Koffee With Karan', the show that made regular headlines and generated lot of controversies. (File Photo)

'Koffee With Karan', the show that made regular headlines and generated lot of controversies. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said the seventh season of his celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan" will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

The director took to Twitter to share the announcement. "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!" Johar wrote.

He also shared a mash-up video of the previous seasons of the popular show. "'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is back. 

This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It's going to be bigger, better, and more beautiful. Please stay tuned," the director said in the clip.

The show first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019. On the film front, Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" on February 10, 2023. He has also announced "Action Film", his next movie as a director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Disney+ Hotstar
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp