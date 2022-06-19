STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Zoya Akhtar wraps Ooty schedule of Netflix's 'The Archies' 

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Published: 19th June 2022 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

The Archies(Photo | Instagram)

The Archies(Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has completed the Ooty schedule of her upcoming "The Archies" movie set at Netflix.

The live-action musical marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also making foray into the film industry with the project.

Akhtar, who is also producing the film along with Reema Kagti via their Tiger Baby banner, took to Instagram to announce the schedule wrap. "It's A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty," the filmmaker wrote. Khushi Kapoor shared a collage of photographs from the sets to celebrate the schedule wrap.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The other four actors set to star in the film are 'Super 30' fame Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoya Akhtar The Archies Ooty Shooting Completed Netflix
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp