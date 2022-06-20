Anushka Sharma starts filming for Jhulan Goswami biopic 'Chakda 'Xpress'

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday started shooting for her next feature film "Chakda 'Xpress", a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, 'Chakda Xpress' has Prosit Roy attached as the director. The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor shared a glimpse of her vanity van which shows her character name 'Jhulan', on Instagram.

Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, also commented on the post. She dropped heart, clap and joining hands emojis in the comment section.

According to the makers, 'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan Goswami's journey as she "moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India".

The film will stream on Netflix. Anushka's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie "Zero". The actor has since produced acclaimed Prime Video series "Pataal Lok", Netflix film "Bulbbul" and series "Mai: A Mother's Rage".

The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix.