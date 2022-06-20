Kareena wraps up shoot for The Devotion of Suspect X

By Express News Service

Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up the shooting of her OTT debut, The Devotion of Suspect X. She took to Instagram to make the announcement and posted pics with the cast and crew. “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times…and I’m pretty sure the best film too,” she captioned the post.

The film, directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. Earlier in a statement, Kareena spoke about how The Devotion of Suspect X “has all the right ingredients.” She said,

“I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director, and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.” Kareena will also be seen in the Aamir Khan film, Laal Singh Chaddha.