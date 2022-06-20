STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena wraps up shoot for The Devotion of Suspect X

The film, directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino.

Published: 20th June 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up the shooting of her OTT debut, The Devotion of Suspect X. She took to Instagram to make the announcement and posted pics with the cast and crew. “DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times…and I’m pretty sure the best film too,” she captioned the post.

The film, directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. Earlier in a statement, Kareena spoke about how The Devotion of Suspect X “has all the right ingredients.” She said,

“I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director, and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.” Kareena will also be seen in the Aamir Khan film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OTT Suspect X Kareena Kapoor Khan Sujoy Ghosh
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp