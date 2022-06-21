STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Chef Vikas Khanna to come out with NFT of his book 'Sacred Foods of India' 

The physical and NFT versions of the book will be unveiled by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at an event in Dubai on June 23.

Published: 21st June 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna . (Photo | AFP)

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna . (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna has joined hands with NFT-metaverse marketplace Akshaya.io to create a non-fungible token of his latest release, "Sacred Foods of India" -- a limited-edition book that brings recipes of 'prasad' and foods served at various holy places across the country.

The physical and NFT versions of the book will be unveiled by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at an event in Dubai on June 23.

"In these fast-changing times when the world of the internet is metamorphosing into the future rapidly, it is important we take the big leap forward. 'Sacred Foods of India' is very dear to my heart, and I wish this will be a prized possession for those who are interested in buying or investing into works of passion," said New York-based Khanna in a statement.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital assets using which one can trade across products, including online-only assets. A NFT is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain that can be sold or traded.

Though a first such collaboration for Khanna, the celebrity chef and author said he intends to create more augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) assets of his works and creations in the future.

"Considering Chef Vikas Khanna's popularity and the uniqueness of this book, we expect the NFTs of this work will acquire great eminence as time passes. We are expecting a blockbuster launch of the NFTs on June 23rd in Dubai, and on behalf of Akshaya welcome everyone to experience the future of internet with this launch," said Ganesh Raju, CEO, Akshaya.io.

Amritsar-born Khanna has previously authored books such as "Barkat: The Inspiration and the Story Behind One of World's Largest Food Drives FEED INDIA" (2021), "My First Kitchen" (2017), "UTSAV: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals" (2017) and "Indian Harvest: Classic and Contemporary Vegetarian Dishes" (2015).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna NFT-metaverse marketplace Akshaya Sacred Foods of India Limited-Eedition Book blockchain augmented reality virtual reality
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp