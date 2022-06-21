Paritosh Tripathi: Was the first choice for Devi in Janhit Mein Jaari

By Express News Service

Actor Paritosh Tripathi, who was seen in movies like Ludo, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, and Kaashi In Search of Ganga, recently played the role of Devi, the one-sided lover of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s character in Janhit Mein Jaari.

Talking about it, he says, “I’ve been receiving calls and messages ever since the movie was released. Everybody is loving my character, Devi. I even had Hrithik Roshan and Geeta Kapoor walk up to me at the premiere and congratulate me for doing this role. Who knows I might even win some awards for this one (laughs).”

Paritosh also revealed that he was the first choice for this role. “The makers did many auditions for this role. Even though I had to give many auditions but was always the first choice. I’ve known Raaj Shaandilyaa since our Comedy Circus days and I’m really glad that I’m finally working in his production.”

Written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the story of the film revolves around a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboos, while also fighting back against her family and the neighbourhood.

The film also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.