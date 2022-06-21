Shabaash Mithu  trailer: Taapsee plays on front-foot in sports drama

By Express News Service

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu dropped in today. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Mithali Raj, former test and ODI captain of India women’s national cricket team.

Shabaash Mithu is produced by Viacom18 Studios and will be released in theatres on July 15.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu said, “You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes Mithali a legend. A woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s game”. She created her story and I’m honoured to bring it to you.”

The trailer shows Mithali nurturing dreams to become a cricketer since she was a child, with actual footage of Mithali’s performance on the pitch. The trailer also shows how Mithali will fight patriarchy and get on top of the game.