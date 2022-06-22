STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan joins the 'Nach Punjaabban' bandwagon with quirky picture

Amitabh shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a Purple track suit and a black sweatband.

Published: 22nd June 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan stunned actors Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul as he joined the viral 'Nach Punjaabban' trend on social media.

Amitabh shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a Purple track suit and a black sweatband. He is seen doing the hook step from the song which is featured in the forthcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

"Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach," the thespian captioned the image.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to the comment section as he could not control his excitement and wrote: "Sir (with several heart emojis)." Maniesh Paul wrote: "Yesssss we love you sir."

Earlier on Monday, Big B shared a throwback video of performing on stage in 1983.

He wrote: "Initiated and pioneered the idea of stage shows from 1983 .. Been a while .. of personal performing stage shows from 1983 and on."

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Brahmastra' and 'Uunchai'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Varun Dhawan Maniesh Paul Nach Punjaabban
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp