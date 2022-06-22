STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran’s film gets theatrical release date

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is an adaptation of the Malayalam Drishyam 2 that was released last year.  

Published: 22nd June 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

The Drishyam sequel begins seven years after the events of the first film

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 will release theatrically on November 18 this year. Ajay returns as Vijay Salgaonkar and is joined in the cast by Tabu, Shriya Saran and franchise entrant Akshaye Khanna. Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor are also in the cast.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is an adaptation of the Malayalam Drishyam 2 that was released last year.  The sequel begins seven years after the events of the first film and tests Vijay’s resolve to protect his family.

The Hindi version wrapped up its shoot yesterday in Hyderabad. Speaking about Drishyam 2, Ajay had earlier shared, “Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen.” The Telugu and Kannada versions, Drushyam 2 and Drishya 2, were released in 2021.

