VVS Laxman latest celebrity to laud Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Even a few weeks after its debut, the Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' is still doing well in theatres.

While popular leaders, politicians, and dignitaries have praised the biographical film, ex-India cricketer VVS Laxman is the most recent celebrity to join the list.

After watching the Sashi Kiran Tikka's directorial, the cricketer tweeted about his experience: "Just finished watching Major and I have to say it's not just a film but an emotion. A really inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that hits you right in the feels. Great job by Adivi Sesh to take it to another level. A must-watch!"

In a flash, Adivi Sesh replied: "An extraordinary moment. Thank you Laxman sir. When a National Icon likes your art. All the blessings of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan."

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma are all featured prominently in the blockbuster film.