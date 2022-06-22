STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VVS Laxman latest celebrity to laud Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma are all featured prominently in the blockbuster film.

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Even a few weeks after its debut, the Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' is still doing well in theatres.

While popular leaders, politicians, and dignitaries have praised the biographical film, ex-India cricketer VVS Laxman is the most recent celebrity to join the list.

After watching the Sashi Kiran Tikka's directorial, the cricketer tweeted about his experience: "Just finished watching Major and I have to say it's not just a film but an emotion. A really inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that hits you right in the feels. Great job by Adivi Sesh to take it to another level. A must-watch!"

In a flash, Adivi Sesh replied: "An extraordinary moment. Thank you Laxman sir. When a National Icon likes your art. All the blessings of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan."

