WATCH Shamshera teaser: Ranbir Kapoor makes revolutionary comeback opposite Sanjay Dutt

By Online Desk

The last time Ranbir Kapoor appeared on the big screen was way back in 2018 when he portrayed actor Sanjay Dutt in the biopic 'Sanju' helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Now, he is all set to make a comeback starring opposite Dutt in a period drama 'Shamshera'.

Yash Raj Films unveiled the first teaser for the film earlier today. This move comes right after Dharma Productions revealed the long-awaited first trailer for the fantasy epic film 'Brahmastra' starring Kapoor.

The trailer which is a minute and a-half long is well-crafted and reminds viewers of many Hollywood films where the hero rises up against a tyrant (wonderfully embodied by Sanjay Dutt) who subjects the townspeople to cruelties. Dutt had recently appeared as a villian in Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

The plot of the film is still unclear but chaos and fury fills the short teaser where Ranbir is seen on horseback treading through a desert leading his 'tribesmen', resembling a chosen one who wields his axe against the antagonists.

The teaser looks promising techically with amazing CGI landscapes and stunts.

The film's female lead Vaani Kapoor shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "A Name. A Saviour. A Legend." It will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.

Sanjay plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

(With IANS inputs)