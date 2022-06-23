STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinmayi Sripada on 'Tere Bina' being part of 'Ms Marvel' tracklist; says 'nice to see my name'

Directed by Adil El Arbi-Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon, "Ms Marvel" started streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada. | Image Courtesy: Facebook

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Chinmayi Sripada says she is happy to see her name in the tracklist credits of "Ms Marvel", the Disney+ series that featured her song "Tere Bina".

A remix version of "Tere Bina", a song from the 2007 Mani Ratnam film "Guru", was used by the makers of the Iman Vellani-fronted show in its third episode which premiered on the streamer Wednesday.

"Tere Bina in Ms Marvel Ep 3. Kinda nice to see my name on a tracklist of a Marvel show," the Chennai-based singer captioned a picture of the credits on Twitter.

"Tere Bina" was penned by Gulzar and composed by A R Rahman, who sang the track along with Sripada.

Other Hindi movie songs that are featured in episode three of "Ms Marvel" are: "Joote De Do Paise Le Lo" from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Hadippa" from "Dil Bole Hadipaa", and "Yeh Mera Dil" from "Don".

Also part of the 12-part soundtrack is singer-songwriter Ritviz's "Thandi Hawa" and "For Aisha", a collaboration of international musical group MEMBA featuring American musician EVAN GIIA and Sufi singing duo Nooran Sisters.

This is not the first time the makers have floated Bollywood references into the show.

The previous two episodes mentioned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his films "Baazigar" and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" alongside Pakistani singer-songwriter Hasan Raheem's song "Peechay Hutt". "Ms Marvel" introduces Kamala Khan (Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

According to the official synopsis from Marvel Studios, "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination" particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school "that is until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?" Apart from Vellani, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, actor Mohan Kapur and Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha also star in the six-part series.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, and Travina Springer also round out the cast of "Ms Marvel".

Meanwhile, Sripada and actor-director Rahul Ravindran have become parents to twins. She shared the announcement through social media posts on Tuesday night.

"Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our Universe," Sripada wrote, tagging Ravindran. In a subsequent post, the singer lashed out at trolls who alleged that she welcomed the babies through surrogacy, saying she was "protecting" herself as she navigated pregnancy.

"I'm absolutely loving these people who are dm-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were in my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself (sic)," she said. Sripada and Ravindran tied the knot in May 2014.

