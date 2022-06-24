STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor charms as a fearless warrior in 'Shamshera' trailer

Published: 24th June 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Shamshera. (Photo | Screengrab,Youtube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The official trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited period action film 'Shamshera' dropped on Friday, presenting the Bollywood star in a never-seen-before avatar of a dacoit who fights for independence from the British.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the Yash Raj Films' movie is set in the 1800s and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana.

The almost three-minute-long trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero, a Robin Hood-like figure from a tribe who steals from the wealthy.

Dutt, who had famously played the bald-headed baddie Kancha Cheena in Malhotra's 2012 movie 'Agneepath', is once again playing the antagonist.

He essays the part of Daroga Shudh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to rein in Shamshera's tribe.

'War' star Vaani Kapoor features in the trailer as Sona, a dancer and love interest of Ranbir Kapoor's character.

Towards the end of the trailer, the makers confirm that Ranbir Kapoor is pulling off a double role in the film as he is also confirmed to be playing the part of Shamsher's father.

'Shamshera', which was announced in May 2018, is set to hit the theatres in IMAX on July 22.

It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ranbir's last big screen release was 2018's "Sanju".

Following "Shamshera" the actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva".

