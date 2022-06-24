STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'She is tadka of my life': Ranbir Kapoor feels he could not ask for better partner in Alia Bhatt

The 39-year-old star gave insights into Alia's reaction to Shamshera's teaser and said 'Alia had seen the teaser and loved it', which was released on Wednesday.

Published: 24th June 2022 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his wife, actor Alia Bhatt and his married life at Shamshera's trailer launch on Friday. Following his media interaction at the event, the 39-year-old star gave insights into Alia's reaction to Shamshera's teaser and said "Alia had seen the teaser and loved it", which was released on Wednesday.

During the media interaction, Ranbir gave further insights about his married life and said "I don't know if it's a fortunate or unfortunate thing as two films released in 45 days. Films aside, this is a big year for me as I even got married. I always said that we need 'tangdi kebab' (spicy grilled meat), and not 'dal chawal' (rice and dal) in life."

He further said, "But with experience I can say that nothing better than dal chawal. Alia is the 'tadka' (tempering of ghee and spices) in 'dal chawal', the 'achar' (pickle) with it, she is everything, and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life".

Ranbir called Alia the 'tadka' in his life, she is 'everything' and he could not have asked for a 'better life partner' than her. Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in a private ceremony on April 14. Only close friends and family were invited to their wedding. The couple married at Ranbir's Mumbai home.

The couple will soon be seen sharing the big screen in their upcoming flick 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", which is set to release on September 9.

Meanwhile 'Shamshera' is based on the pre-independence era and portrays the story of dacoits led by Ranbir Kapoor, whose only motive is to fight against the cruelty of the ruthless antagonist, played by Sanjay Dutt for the sake of the villagers.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the one-minute-long teaser of 'Shamshera' looks extremely impressive and the 'Rockstar' actor looks fierce in this action drama. Along with Ranbir, the film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles. It's set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ranbir married life Shamshera Shamshera trailer Ranbir Kapoor tadka
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp