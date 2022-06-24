STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZEE5 announces new run of hit gangster series 'Rangbaaz'

Written by Siddharth Mishra and directed by Sachin Pathak, Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti will star Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in leading roles. 

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh

By Express News Service

After two prior seasons, ZEE5 has announced a new run of their hit gangster series Rangbaaz.  Written by Siddharth Mishra and directed by Sachin Pathak, Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti will star Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in leading roles. 

The show, helmed by Navdeep Singh (NH10, Manorama Six Feet Under, Laal Kaptaan), will stream soon. The first two seasons of Ranbaaz had starred Saqib Saleem and Jimmy Shergill respectively. Both played gangsters inspired by real-life characters from North India.

The new season is centred on Vineet’s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb), charting his rise from a small town in Bihar to become one of its most powerful strongmen. The 6-episode series also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sudhanva Deshpande, Ashok Pathak, Soham Majumdar, Prashant Narayanan and others. 

“I have been a fan of the earlier seasons of Rangbaaz as this dark world of gangster politics fascinates me,” Showrunner Navdeep Singh said, “Hence, I was excited to be a part of this season and chalk out a new character with distinct shades of good and bad. Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti uncovers the epic life and times of Saheb while also charting the story and the politics of Bihar as the two are shown to be inextricably woven together.” 

