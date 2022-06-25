STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Hari Santhosh marks his Bollywood debut with 'Puppy Love' 

Bollywood has been a long-time dream. I found takers to back remakes of my previous films, they weren’t receptive to entrusting a filmmaker from the South with a fresh subject, says the director.

Published: 25th June 2022 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada film lyricist and director Hari Santhosh (Photo | Hari Santhosh @ Twitter)

By Express News Service

Hari Santhosh, the director of Kannada films Alemari, and College Kumar, is heading to Bollywood with a film titled 'Puppy Love'.  The film is billed to be a heartwarming love story featuring Tanuj Virwani, Tridha Choudhary, and Sapna Pabbi.

The director credits filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel for opening avenues. “Bollywood has been a long-time dream, and while I found takers to back remakes of my previous films, they weren’t receptive to entrusting a filmmaker from the South with a fresh subject. After the success of films like RRR and KGF in the North Indian market, that perception has changed today,” adds Santhosh.

Santhosh, who is known to make soul-stirring love stories in Kannada, will stay in his comfort zone for his Bollywood debut. Dream Girl-fame Niketh Pandey has written the story of Puppy Love. Produced by Suresh (Bhuvan Movies), Avinash Daniel Charles (Padmavathii Pictures), and Vipul Sharma (Blue Bling Productions), the film will go on floors in mid-July. The film will have cinematography by Rajaram and will be shot in exotic locations in the UK.

“Excited about playing the lead in this intense romantic tale,” says Tanuj, adding, “The story of Puppy Love will be familiar to us as if it’s a story from our past.” Tridha adds, “Soulmates needn’t always be lovers. Extremely happy to be a part of a film that portrays an honest, unbiased tale of modern-day love.”

