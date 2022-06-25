STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hera Pheri 3 happening with original cast: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala

The producer assured that the sequel will be made in the spirit of the earlier films, retaining 'the innocence of the characters'.

Published: 25th June 2022 01:21 AM

'Hera Pheri' starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as three goodnatured men struggling in life.

'Hera Pheri' starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as three goodnatured men struggling in life.

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will return to the beloved franchise, Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed an upcoming entry in the Hera Pheri franchise. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Firoz confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is in the works. What's more, he assured that the original cast - the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal - will return for the threequel.

Additionally, Firoz has revealed that the script for Hera Pheri 3 is in place, and other variables are being worked out. The producer assured that the sequel will be made in the spirit of the earlier films, retaining 'the innocence of the characters'. The project will have a new director. However, Raaj Shaandilyaa (Dream Girl) will not be directing it, as was previously rumoured. 

Hera Pheri follows the shifting fortunes of Baburao, Raju and Shyam. The first film, directed by Priyadarshan and remade from the 1989 Malayalam-language Ramji Rao Speaking, was released in 2000. A much-memed sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora, came in 2006. Neeraj had commenced work on Hera Pheri 3, but the project hit pause after he fell ill in 2014 (the writer-director passed away in 2017). 

