Mukul Chadda joins the cast of Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam starrer 'Dhoom Dhaam'  

By Express News Service

Actor Mukul Chadda who was last seen in Sherni (2021) is on board for the upcoming Hindi film Dhoom Dhaam. Set in the action-comedy genre, the film stars Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam.

Dhoom Dhaam is produced by Aditya Dhar and is directed by Rishab Seth. Mukul is best known for his role as ‘Jagdeep Chadda’ in the Indian adaptation of The Office. Aside from his performance in Sherni, Mukul also acted in the web series Sunflower and Bicchoo Ka Khel.

Speaking about Dhoom Dhaam, Mukul shares, “I am really looking forward to this. The genre of action-comedy is an exciting and underserved one. I’ve done a lot of comedy, but not so much action. Action-comedy, on the other hand, is an interesting mix, and something audiences in India haven’t seen too much of. I’m also excited to work with both Yami and Pratik, whose films and shows I’ve loved watching.”