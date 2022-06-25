STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shamshera trailer: Ranbir presents his dual characters

Shamshera is a visual experience that has been designed to treat audiences with a spectacle like never before, says director Karan Malhotra.

Published: 25th June 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer. (Photo | Yash Raj Films @ Twitter)

A still from the trailer. (Photo | Yash Raj Films @ Twitter)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming period epic Shamshera was revealed on Friday. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, also features Vaani Kapoor.

The year is 1871. Ranbir Kapoor is a dacoit during the British Raj. The trailer shows him looting merchants in the name of his father, Shamshera, a revolutionary. Vexed by his antics, the merchants knock on the doors of the Raj.

Enter Sanjay Dutt’s Shuddh Singh, an Indian officer employed by the British who is tasked with handling the dacoits. Ina double-role, Ranbir plays the carefree dacoit son and his brooding revolutionary father. The glimpse of the film promises a lot of action.

Talking about the film, director Karan Malhotra had said, “Shamshera is a visual experience that has been designed to treat audiences with a spectacle like never before”. “We are thrilled to release the film in IMAX, which will deliver the film’s visual extravaganza to audiences across the globe in the most immersive way. Shamshera is an entirely new concept for today’s audience, and, we feel, it is a visual delight given the uniqueness of the subject,” he added.

Sanjay Dutt, talking about playing the villain in the film had said, “It is always exciting to play the antagonist because you get to bend the rules, break the rules. I realised that when you play the antagonist, there are actually impositions or moral boundaries. You can be disruptive.

You can take a character from paper and play it the way you want to. I have a lot of fun when I play an antagonist.” Shamshera’s teaser was also released recently. The film will drop in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp