Shamshera trailer: Ranbir presents his dual characters

By Express News Service

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming period epic Shamshera was revealed on Friday. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, also features Vaani Kapoor.

The year is 1871. Ranbir Kapoor is a dacoit during the British Raj. The trailer shows him looting merchants in the name of his father, Shamshera, a revolutionary. Vexed by his antics, the merchants knock on the doors of the Raj.

Enter Sanjay Dutt’s Shuddh Singh, an Indian officer employed by the British who is tasked with handling the dacoits. Ina double-role, Ranbir plays the carefree dacoit son and his brooding revolutionary father. The glimpse of the film promises a lot of action.

A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. The legend of SHAMSHERA is here, watch the #ShamsheraTrailer NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/bdDVKePzFs — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 24, 2022

Talking about the film, director Karan Malhotra had said, “Shamshera is a visual experience that has been designed to treat audiences with a spectacle like never before”. “We are thrilled to release the film in IMAX, which will deliver the film’s visual extravaganza to audiences across the globe in the most immersive way. Shamshera is an entirely new concept for today’s audience, and, we feel, it is a visual delight given the uniqueness of the subject,” he added.

Sanjay Dutt, talking about playing the villain in the film had said, “It is always exciting to play the antagonist because you get to bend the rules, break the rules. I realised that when you play the antagonist, there are actually impositions or moral boundaries. You can be disruptive.

You can take a character from paper and play it the way you want to. I have a lot of fun when I play an antagonist.” Shamshera’s teaser was also released recently. The film will drop in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

