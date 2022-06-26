STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous release 'SYL' removed from YouTube

The video is not available on the streaming website and the message displayed says, 'This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government.'

Sidhu's posthumously released track had amassed over 27 million views and 3.3 million likes from it's release .(Photo | Twitter, @iSidhuMooseWala)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sidhu Moose Wala's lastest song released after his assassination, SYL, the title referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, has now been taken off the video streaming platform YouTube.

The song on Punjab's water issue talks about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has been an apple of discord between Punjab and Haryana for quite a long time.

Composed by Sidhu Moose Wala before he was shot dead on May 29, the music video was released by producer MXRCI on Friday, June 23 on YouTube. However, on clicking the link of the video, a message gets displayed now, saying, "This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."

The song talks about undivided Punjab, the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots and its videos shows the Sikh flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation.

Since its launch, Moose Wala's song SYL has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube and got 3.3 million likes.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

ALSO READ | Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder. 

