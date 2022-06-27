STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regina Cassandra-starrer military drama 'Shoorveer' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15

According to the makers, the show traces 'the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India' as they undergo specialised training to become the nation's first responder team against threats.

A still from 'Shoorveer' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Monday announced that its military drama series "Shoorveer" will premiere on July 15. According to the makers, the show traces "the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India" as they undergo specialised training to become the nation's first responder team against national threats.

Backed by Juggernaut Productions, the series is created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma. "'Shoorveer' was visualised with the idea of presenting an intense drama of actions and emotions. The show carries characters that have a strong emotional connection which I feel is a very critical element of our armed forces," Khan said in a statement.

"It's been a dream to make a show that brings all the three forces together ,and with Shoorveer, Disney+ Hotstar gave us that opportunity. I am so looking forward to see how the audience will react to Shoorveer and we were fortunate to have such a strong cast that came together for the show," he added.

"Shoorveer" stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani.

