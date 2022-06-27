STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Pathaan revealed

Published: 27th June 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Pathaan was the most heavily guarded image.

By Express News Service

Actor Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday. Production giant Yash Raj Films celebrated this milestone by unveiling the actor’s look from Pathaan. In the poster, Shah Rukh poses with a bearded look and a shotgun in his hand. He has blood marks on his face and mouth.

The actor looks mission-ready in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s spy action. Speaking about Shah Rukh, on his special day, director Siddharth says, “30 years of Shah Rukh Khan is a cinematic moment in the history of Indian cinema and we wanted to celebrate it with his millions and millions of fans globally. Today is Shah Rukh Khan day and we need to tell the world that.

This is Team Pathaan’s way of saying thank you to Shah Rukh for the countless memories and smiles that he has given all of us in his incredible journey in cinema.” He adds, “Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Pathaan was the most heavily guarded imagery.

Fans across the world have been frantically demanding for his look to be unveiled for a long, long time now and we couldn’t think of a better day to reveal this to his fans and audiences. I hope people and SRK fans love his look from Pathaan.” About SRK’s look in and as Pathaan, Siddharth says,

“He is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India. When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don’t think we will disappoint on that promise with Pathaan.”

