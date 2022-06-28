STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diljit Dosanjh falls at the feet of YouTuber Lilly Singh's mom at Toronto concert

YouTuber Lilly Singh shared how meeting Diljit used to be one of the goals on her vision board in her childhood.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:55 PM

Diljit-Lily

Lilly Singh and Diljit Dosanjh. (Photo | Diljit Dosanjh Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently hosted celebrity influencer and YouTuber Lilly Singh and her mother - Malwinder Singh at the Toronto concert of his 'Born To Shine World Tour'.

Lilly later took to her social media to share the pictures from backstage where Diljit can be seen falling at Malwinder's feet for blessings as the three share a hearty laugh in pictures.

Lilly, who was wearing a t-shirt printed with Diljit's face, shared another picture in which the singer had his head bowed down and his hands on her mom's feet. Lilly's mom patted Diljit's back as she gave him her blessings.

Captioning the set of pictures, the YouTuber shared how meeting Diljit used to be one of the goals on her vision board in her childhood.

She wrote: "Anything for my mama (red heart emoji) shoutouts to the homie @diljitdosanjh for hosting my entire aunty squad at his show last night. As soon as Diljit came off stage and saw my mom and me, he dropped down for a blessing and my mom was a SIGHT TO SEE."

She added in the caption: "These moments and memories are what make the immense hustle worth it. Believe in yourselves!! I went home after the concert to sleep in my childhood bedroom and before I fell asleep, I looked up at my old vision board and smiled (and cried) at the picture of Diljit." She also added the hashtag #adaughterdidthat.

