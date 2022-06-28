Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' to hit screens in October

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: 'Phone Bhoot', starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released in theatres on October 7.

The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.

On Tuesday, the production house shared the film's release announcement on its official Twitter page.

"#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you," the tweet read.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.

It was previously scheduled to be released in cinema halls on July 15.

The film, which marks the first collaboration between Kaif, Khatter and Chaturvedi, is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Kaif has shared many fun-filled moments from the film's sets on her Instagram. Check them out here:

Besides this film, Kaif, will be teaming up with Akhtar for his directorial venture a road trip movie named 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt and the third part of 'Tiger' franchise, with Salman Khan, as well as a film with Vijay Sethupathi titled 'Merry Christmas'.

Chaturvedi will be re-teaming with Excel Entertainment for romantic action-thriller 'Yudhra', and will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday.

(With inputs from PTI)