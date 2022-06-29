More mysteries will unfold when people will watch 'Shamshera' in theatres: Director Karan Malhotra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Describing his upcoming film "Shamshera" as "a big-screen spectacle" full of mysteries, director Karan Malhotra said the movie will turn out to be an adventure of a lifetime for the audiences. Billed as a revenge-action entertainer set in the 19th century, "Shamshera" stars Kapoor in the double role of Shamshera and his son, Balli.

Produced by Aditya Chopra-led Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The highly anticipated movie, whose trailer was released last week, follows the story of a warrior tribe living in the fictitious city of Kaza and their fight for independence against British rule.

Malhotra, known for hits like "Agneepath" and "Brothers", said that he was overwhelmed and humbled by the response the trailer has received so far. "It validates that Hindi cinema, told in its most genuine and most authentic form, will always connect to the people who want to witness a big-screen spectacle. Adi's unconditional belief in my vision and an outstanding creative collaboration with my cast and crew has brought this revenge-action entertainer to life," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The film's trailer was just the "tip of the iceberg", he added. "There is so much more to 'Shamshera' than what the audiences have seen in the trailer. So many more layers, so many more characters, and so many more mysteries will unfold when they watch this splendour on the big screen," Malhotra said.

Kapoor, who returns to the big screen after 2018's "Sanju", said the team has worked hard to create a "visual spectacle" with "Shamshera". "It is always heartening and validating to see such unanimously positive responses. I have to congratulate the captain of the ship, Karan Malhotra, YRF, and the entire team of 'Shamshera' at this moment. It's a really special feeling for all of us," he said.

"It has been intelligently handled because the trailer is not linear. It hardly tells you anything about Shamshera's life. It doesn't tell you anything about Balli's emotional arc. It doesn't show Sanjay Dutt's insane villainy and the havoc he wreaks. For that, you have to wait for the film," Kapoor added.

"Shamshera" will be released in the theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.