WATCH 'The Gone Game 2' trailer| Sanjay Kapoor-starrer to stream on Voot Select from July 7

By PTI

MUMBAI: The second season of thriller series "The Gone Game", featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, will start streaming on Voot Select from July 7.

Directed by Abhishek Sengupta and produced by Bodhitree Multimedia, the series also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Harleen Sethi and Amit Jairath are the new cast members in the second season.

The first season of the show explored the paranoia of the pandemic and the fear of facing an unknown virus, the five-episode-long second season dives into the post-pandemic world where secrets of the lockdown are exposed.

The story focuses on Sahil Gujral (Mathur) who is on the run after pulling off a financial scam worth 300 crore. Sahil's wife Suhani Gujral (Pilgaonkar) is shot days before she is supposed to reveal the truth about her husband.

Commenting on the launch of season 2, veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor said, "Season 1 of the show received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audiences alike. Be it the concept or the storyline, we managed to break the iceberg and create a space in audiences' hearts. ..I really hope that the audiences appreciate our efforts in Season 2."

Mathur called the series a mix of "creative storytelling, a gripping plot, a stellar cast and crew and a multi-talented director who has brilliantly brought it all together". Shweta Tripathi Sharma said director Abhishek Sengupta gets the best out of her as an actor be it this series or the second season of "Laakhon Mein Ek".

