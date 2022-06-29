Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH 'The Gone Game 2' trailer| Sanjay Kapoor-starrer to stream on Voot Select from July 7

The story focuses on Sahil Gujral who is on the run after pulling off a financial scam worth 300 crore and how Sahil's wife Suhani Gujral is shot.

Published: 29th June 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The second season of thriller series "The Gone Game", featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, will start streaming on Voot Select from July 7.

Directed by Abhishek Sengupta and produced by Bodhitree Multimedia, the series also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Harleen Sethi and Amit Jairath are the new cast members in the second season.

The first season of the show explored the paranoia of the pandemic and the fear of facing an unknown virus, the five-episode-long second season dives into the post-pandemic world where secrets of the lockdown are exposed.

The story focuses on Sahil Gujral (Mathur) who is on the run after pulling off a financial scam worth 300 crore. Sahil's wife Suhani Gujral (Pilgaonkar) is shot days before she is supposed to reveal the truth about her husband.

Commenting on the launch of season 2, veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor said, "Season 1 of the show received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audiences alike. Be it the concept or the storyline, we managed to break the iceberg and create a space in audiences' hearts. ..I really hope that the audiences appreciate our efforts in Season 2."

Mathur called the series a mix of "creative storytelling, a gripping plot, a stellar cast and crew and a multi-talented director who has brilliantly brought it all together". Shweta Tripathi Sharma said director Abhishek Sengupta gets the best out of her as an actor be it this series or the second season of "Laakhon Mein Ek".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Gone Game The Gone Game 2 Sanjay Kapoor Arjun Mathur Shriya Pilgaonkar Shweta Tripathi Sharma Abhishek Sengupta
India Matters
Changing tides of India’s communal ties
The Babri Masjid before it was demolished. (File Photo)
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition challenging acquittal of accused people
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
US accounts for 23 per cent of remittances to India; share of Gulf region decline
Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Correct ITR form, disclosure of assets: Points to remember while filing I-T returns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp