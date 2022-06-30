STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Team 'Liger' wishes boxing champ Mike Tyson a happy birthday

Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Charmme Kaur, Vishnu, Ananya Pandey and Puri Jagannadh wished Tyson on his birthday in the video.

Published: 30th June 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Deverakonda (L) and Mike Tyson

Vijay Deverakonda (L) and Mike Tyson. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The team of director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film, 'Liger', starring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, on Thursday released a special video in which the entire team sent its birthday wishes to boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is making his debut in Indian cinema with the film.

Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Charmme Kaur, Vishnu, Ananya Pandey and Puri Jagannadh wished Tyson on his birthday in the video.

What's more, the video also had making visuals from the film's US schedule. As is known, the scenes of Mike Tyson were filmed in the US.

Ananya Pandey will be seen playing the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the film.

In association with Puri Connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

The film has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and stunts by Kecha from Thailand.

'Liger' is currently in its post-production phase. Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the pan Indian movie is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 25 this year.

Liger Puri Jagannadh Vijay Deverakonda Mike Tyson Ananya Pandey
