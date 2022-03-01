STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah-led 'Jalsa' heads to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has announced the global premiere of Jalsa.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Vidya Balan

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has announced the global premiere of Jalsa. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the thriller drama stars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. The film revolves around a leading journalist and her cook. Also featured in the cast are Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

Suresh had last directed Vidya on Tumhari Sulu (2017), a comedy-drama about a housewife moonlighting as a radio jockey. Jalsa is jointly produced by Suresh, T-Series, and Abundantia Entertainment.

“At Prime Video, when selecting stories, we look for authenticity and freshness. Stories that are nuanced and beyond conventional storytelling are finding viewership worldwide. In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast,” said Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video.

“Jalsa marks another milestone in our long-running, successful collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment with titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii and many more. We are delighted to play home to another one of Vidya’s stellar performances, that audiences are sure to love.”

