Sunny Leone’s spy series Anamika to release on March 10 

The 8-episode gun-fu action series also stars Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh and Ayaz Khan.

By Express News Service

Anamika, an upcoming spy series directed by Vikram Bhatt, will release on MX Player on March 10. The series stars Sunny Leone as Anamika, a female agent with amnesia who has allegedly gone rogue. The 8-episode gun-fu action series also stars Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh and Ayaz Khan. 

Commenting on the release, Sunny Leone says, “Action is a genre that I haven’t really explored in the past and when I read the script of Anamika, I was both amazed and excited to play this power-packed character under the guidance of the very talented Vikram Bhatt. The way I was trained for my character and engaging with the entire cast has been a great experience. I can’t wait to see what the audience has to say about the series.”

Anamika is being dubbed in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

