Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' set for December 30 release 

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will hit the theatres three days after Khan's 57th birthday.

Published: 03rd March 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's film "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" will arrive in cinema halls on December 30, the makers announced on Thursday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will hit the theatres three days after Khan's 57th birthday.

Also featuring Pooja Hegde, the film is directed by Farhad Samji of "Housefull 4" fame.

In a Twitter post Nadiadwala's production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the new release date of "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", which was earlier slated to be released on Eid 2023.

"Celebrate #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali on New Year with @BeingSalmanKhan & #SajidNadiadwala directed by @farhad_samji Releasing in cinemas on 30th December 2022.

@WardaNadiadwala," the tweet read.

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Khan after films such as "Judwaa", "Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", and "Kick".

According to a source close to the production, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" is set to go on floors in April.

