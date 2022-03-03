STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Sharma begins filming for 'Fukrey 3'

The buddy comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Fukrey 3's clapboard posted by Varun Sharma.(Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Sharma on Thursday said he has started shooting for the third instalment of "Fukrey".

The buddy comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel "Fukrey Returns" came out in 2017.

Sharma, who shot to fame for his portrayal of Choocha in his acting debut "Fukrey", shared the shooting update on Instagram with his fans and followers.

"Shuru Hogayi!! (It's on!!) Jai Mata Di," the 32-year-old actor captioned the picture of the film's clapboard.

The "Fukrey" franchise also features Richa Chadha as the local gangster Bholi Punjaban and follows the story of four friends Ali Fazal (Zafar), Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Sharma and Manjot Singh (Laali), who look for ways to make easy money only to land in trouble.

Chadha had in September 2020 shared a video clip of the team of "Fukrey 3" taking part in a table read session.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is also part of the franchise.

Besides "Fukrey 3", Sharma will be seen in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus", headlined by Ranveer Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Sharma Fukrey Fukrey 3
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp