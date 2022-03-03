Varun Sharma begins filming for 'Fukrey 3'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Sharma on Thursday said he has started shooting for the third instalment of "Fukrey".

The buddy comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel "Fukrey Returns" came out in 2017.

Sharma, who shot to fame for his portrayal of Choocha in his acting debut "Fukrey", shared the shooting update on Instagram with his fans and followers.

"Shuru Hogayi!! (It's on!!) Jai Mata Di," the 32-year-old actor captioned the picture of the film's clapboard.

The "Fukrey" franchise also features Richa Chadha as the local gangster Bholi Punjaban and follows the story of four friends Ali Fazal (Zafar), Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Sharma and Manjot Singh (Laali), who look for ways to make easy money only to land in trouble.

Chadha had in September 2020 shared a video clip of the team of "Fukrey 3" taking part in a table read session.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is also part of the franchise.

Besides "Fukrey 3", Sharma will be seen in Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus", headlined by Ranveer Singh.