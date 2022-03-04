STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shweta Basu on short 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan De'

Shweta Basu feels the idea of the ‘femme fatale’ or female antagonist is gradually evolving in Hindi cinema.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Shweta Basu

Actress Shweta Basu

By Express News Service

A man picks up a hitchhiker in the snaky foothills of Munnar. They get talking about cars, and, from there on, ghosts. The girl, though cool and inscrutable at first, gets increasingly agitated. The guy starts flipping out. We could be watching a horror, a thriller, a slasher… or the worst kind of road awareness video.

“It’s always nice to keep the audience guessing,” says Shweta Basu Prasad, who stars as the mysterious passenger in the Amazon miniTV short film, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De. Directed by Abhinav Singh, the film is a simple man-woman yarn in a car, without narrative fuss or excessive layering. It ends on a twist—threadbare yet oddly effective.

“The film is like a snappy elevator ride,” Shweta explains. “By the time you are out, you’ve watched a fun story.” Having never explored theatre, she enjoyed the talky escalation with co-star Shaheer Sheikh. They shot for a week in the cool Kerala weather.

With covid restrictions in place, the roads were easily managed, with “the beautiful tea estate workers in the background.” Instructions were relayed on walkie-talkies. There was no incident or slip up. “Shaheer is a good driver so I just had to sit and chill and do my lines,” Shweta laughs.

Yatri Kripya Dhyan De chimes with another Shweta performance, in the Netflix anthology Ray. Her character, Maggie, a bespectacled office girl, provides the final twist of Srijit Mukerji’s Forget Me Not. In both films, a privileged man is made to face the negligence of his past.

Shweta feels the idea of the ‘femme fatale’ or female antagonist is gradually evolving in Hindi cinema. “Take Tabu’s character in an Andhadhun, or Shabana Azmi in my first film Makdee. Or even Urmila in Bhoot. But generally speaking, it’s a slow change. It’s not a remarkable change.” Last word, favourite car movie? “Cars (laughs). I’m yet to catch Titane.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yatri Kripya Dhyan De Shweta Basu
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp