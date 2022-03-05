STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham jet off to Spain for 'Pathaan' next schedule

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is touted as an action-thriller. The film will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

By ANI

MUMBAI: Team 'Pathaan' is all set to shoot for the next schedule in Spain.

Deepika Padukone was clicked wearing an all-red ensemble with a turtle neck top, leather pants, stilettos, and a cap at Mumbai airport, on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is playing the lead in the film was also clicked at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Spain.

Accompanied by his wife Priya Runchal, John Abraham who will play the antagonist in the film was also clicked jetting off to Spain.

As per viral reports, the team will be shooting for a song and a few action sequences for the movie in Spain.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is touted as an action-thriller. The film will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

