Jaya Prada all set to appear as special guest on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Well-known actress Jaya Prada will appear as a special guest on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' for the semi-finale episode.

While the contestants performed on her famous songs the most strange part happened when contestant Sachin Kumar decided to step down from the Top-6 finalists' position, as in place of himself, he found contestant Sanjana more deserving.

Talking about backing down from his position, Sachin said: "I believe winning the hearts of viewers is something I have joined 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' for. This stage has given me respect, popularity and love from the viewers, and there is nothing better I would have asked for. I think that it has taught me to become the bridge to someone's happiness.

"Sanjana deserves to be in Top-6 and reach the finale as she has done rigorous hard work to come and sustain in the show. I know this trophy means a lot to everyone, but for me, the love and respect I have got on this stage have proved that I have won in my life."

Reacting to which Sanjana said: "Sachin Sir has always been a guru to me since I started my singing journey here on the sets of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. I have learned a lot from him, and he has always been beside me whenever I needed him as my guru, my father and my brother."

The singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV.