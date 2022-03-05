Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen to star in Netflix crime series

By Express News Service

Abhishek Chaubey (Ray, Ankahi Kahaniya) is returning to Netflix for a third round. The director has announced Soup, an upcoming crime drama starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. The dark-comedy series is produced by Macguffin Pictures.

Loosely based on a true-life incident, Soup is the story of Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday. Her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee), won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don’t go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.

Speaking about the series, Abhishek shared, “Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I’m thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We’ve had a wonderful experience shooting with Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters.”

Manoj had worked with Abhishek on Sonchiriya and Ray. Konkona’s last release was The Rapist (2021).