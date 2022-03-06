STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Esha Deol talks about reuniting with Ajay Devgn for 'Rudra'

Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol have previously appeared in films like 'Yuva', 'Insan', 'Main Aisa Hi Hoon' to name a few.

Published: 06th March 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Esha Deol

By IANS

MUMBAI: At the age of 18 when she made her debut in Bollywood with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe', she bagged four awards as most promising debutant actress. The success followed and she became the overnight sensation with the tag 'Dhoom girl'.

Now, when Esha Deol makes her digital debut with 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness', alongside Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, in conversation with IANS, shares why the new age and format of entertainment is all the more exciting for her.

'Rudra' is an Indian adaptation of the British psychological crime drama 'Luther'. The show is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and it is also starring - Raashi Khanna, Ashwini Kalsekar, Atul Kulkarni among others.

Talking about working in a new format like web series Esha mentioned that the preparation part was quite elaborate and she realised the importance of it once started shooting.

She told IANS: "This is the first time I was working with a character like this which is so elaborate, detailed and the process of shooting is quite fast. So there is a long preparation, script reading sessions we sat for. These activities are new for me because shooting a film is not episodic. Creatively I enjoyed the process and also reuniting with Ajay."

"We picked up exactly from where we left. We worked together in the past in a few films but now I think both of us have grown as actors. In the show, we are playing two very interesting characters and the exchange between them is what makes the narrative special," shared the daughter of yesteryear superstars Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Ajay and Esha appeared in films like 'Yuva', 'Insan', 'Main Aisa Hi Hoon' to name a few.

While this is her debut with the web series, in the recent past, Esha also acted and produced two award-winning short films titled 'Cakewalk' and 'Ek Duaa'.

Asked about what has changed in the original 'Dhoom girl' of Bollywood and she replied, "I think the maturity that we naturally gain from experience. I started at the age of 18, so there was so much enthusiasm, energy and also being impulsive at times as a youngster. In our industry, there is no fun and game that otherwise it looks like on-screen.

"It is filled with long working hours, waiting between scenes, waiting between projects and that teaches you patience. I think it's all about dedication and determination. The biggest change that has happened is not taking any rash decisions anymore."

"Yes, that you can say is a mature mind is speaking. As an artiste, since I am a dancer too, I am rather looking for creative satisfaction. Right now I am shooting for 'Invisible Woman' alongside Suniel Shetty and another crime thriller. 'Rudra' is also a thriller. So when it comes to a new script, what I am looking for is, a comic relief," Esha signed off.

'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

