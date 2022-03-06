STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Janhvi Kapoor rings 25th birthday in Tirupati

Janhvi also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the day, accompanied by her friends and family.

Published: 06th March 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Janhvi Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

TIRUPATI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 25th birthday on Sunday by visiting the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati.

Several pictures and videos have been circulating on social media in which the 'Dhadak' actor can be seen seeking blessings at the temple.

In the happy pictures, late actor Sridevi's daughter can be seen dressed in a lime green silk saree with a pink blouse.

Manish Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor poured heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, family members including Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have shared heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl on social media. 

