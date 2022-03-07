STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar to be guest on Discovery's 'India’s Ultimate Warrior'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will feature in a special episode of the show.

Discovery Network has announced India’s Ultimate Warrior, their new non-fiction reality series. Hosted by Vidyut Jammwal, the show will pit 16 contenders across diverse professions (athlete, police, swimmer, marketeer etc) in physical and competitive challenges. The contestants will be mentored by veterans of combat disciplines. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will feature in a special episode of the show.

On being the ‘Dojo master’ for the show, Vidyut Jammwal said, “To put the students through a certain set of obstacles which needed mental strength to be able to perform the physical feats was the idea behind the show when I first began training. With a one-of-a-kind concept, combined with well-researched, expansive challenges, ranging from Kalaripayattu, to Krav Maga, the show promises a unique visual offering unseen and unheard before in the reality genre in India.”

Akshay shared, “I was 9 when I started practicing martial arts and I owe everything I am today to this art form. When Discovery+ reached out to me to be a part of India’s Ultimate Warrior revolving around combat disciplines as a guest, I was instantly intrigued by the same. India’s Ultimate Warrior is a standout in the reality genre for its intent and authenticity and I am sure, the series shall open to positive audience reactions.”

The episode featuring Akshay drops on March 11.
 

