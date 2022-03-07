STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Neelanjana Ray wins 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' title

It was a moment of pride for her to receive the winner's title in the presence of judges Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya and the special guest popular singer Udit Narayan.

Published: 07th March 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Neelanjana Ray. (Photo | Twitter/@NeelanjanaRay)

Neelanjana Ray. (Photo | Twitter/@NeelanjanaRay)

By IANS

MUMBAI: 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant Neelanjana Ray was on cloud nine as she won the trophy and took home an amount of Rs 10 lakh in the grand finale episode of the show.

It was a moment of pride for her to receive the winner's title in the presence of judges Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya and the special guest popular singer Udit Narayan.

Neelanjana shared: "I am extremely grateful to the audience for all their consideration, love and affection. It has been such an enriching experience and there is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors and the grand jury members. I am extremely happy to be raising aloft this souvenir trophy."

She earlier had also participated in reality shows such 'The Voice India Kids Season 2' and 'Indian Idol 10'.

The 19-year-old girl from West Bengal further talks about her musical journey and said: "My goal was very clear from the very beginning. I was only 4 years old when I started learning music professionally. It was very challenging without any doubt but I took it up and it is said when you strongly desire for anything even God is there to help you. I think same happened with me."

When asked what she is looking ahead in life, she replied: "I would relish thanking 'Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa' for providing me with this tremendous opportunity. Now after this achievement, I am planning to shift to Mumbai in the next few days and give rise to my career in Bollywood. I want people to know me as singer Neelanjana Ray, I want to create my own space and identity in the music industry."

Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were the first and second runners-up at the finale of the singing reality show.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Zee TV Neelanjana Ray
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp