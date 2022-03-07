Sanya Malhotra to play a cop in dramedy 'Kathal'

By Express News Service

Netflix announced its next film, Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra and Anant Joshi. Set in a small-town, the woman-led dramedy revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer – Mahima, played by Sanya – who is adamant to solve this bizarre case. Kathal is the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has co-written it with Ashok Mishra. The film went on floors today.

Producer, Guneet Monga, CEO Sikhya Entertainment, shares, “At Sikhya Entertainment we strive to always produce unique, entertaining and heartwarming content that stands out. We are absolutely thrilled to embark on another exciting journey with Sanya Malhotra and none better than with our partners, Balaji & Netflix.

